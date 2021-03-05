DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at its recent meeting, approved several personnel changes.
Retirements included:
- Jaqueline Sanko, special education instructor, Wasson Elementary School, effective at the end of he 2020-21 school year. Superintendent Wendy Benton thanked her for her 36 years of service to the district.
- Sam Marrara, custodian, middle school, effective April 30. Benton thanked him for 15 years of service.
- Colleen Kairys, English Language Arts instructor, middle school, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Benton thanked her for 14 years of service.
The resignation of Karen Stine, licensed nurse, middle school, was approved, effective Feb. 18.
Hirings included:
- Frank Barrett Jr. as a van driver (958 hours per year) for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, effective on or after March 1.
- Colin Thomas as a custodian (second shift) at C.G. Johnson Elementary (1,040 hours per year), effective on or after March 1.
- The following individuals were hired for extra-duty positions for the 2020-21 school year, as per contract: All-School Musical, Dana Hamby and Bobbie Reitz, wardrobe, salary to be split 50/50; Greenhouse Club Advisor (high school), Gretchen Clark, for the remainder of the school year.
- The following extra-duty sports positions, as per contract: Baseball: Todd Stiner, head coach; Mark Guthridge, Scott Creighton, Mitchell Ferra and Michael Misiewicz, baseball varsity assistants, salaries to be split; softball: Denny Nosker, head coach; varsity assistants Dan Snyder and Melinda Swauger; softball, middle school: Keith Kriner, head coach; and Hannah Shady, assistant coach; boys volleyball: Jason Gustafson, head coach; Craig Avery, varsity assistant; boys track: Brian Clinger, head coach; varsity assistants Bradley Sweet and Gregory Posteraro; girls track: Scott Sullivan, head coach; varsity assistants Justin Marshall and Cassidy O’Donnell; seventh and eighth grade track: Coordinator Cory Yarus; assistant Melinda Beers; boys tennis: Joshua Reed, head coach.
Mark Schindler was hired for the extra-duty position of Intramural Girls’ Basketball (fifth and sixth grade) program coordinator for the 2020-21 school year, as per contract.