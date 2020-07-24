DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board approved the Health and Safety Plan to reopen the schools for the 2020-21 school year at Thursday's meeting.
In addition, the board authorized Superintendent Wendy Benton to revise the plan as deemed necessary with the understanding that any revisions will be presented to the board for approval at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
Thursday's meeting was open to the public with all board members in attendance but limited seating due to social distancing guidelines being implemented. However, more than 130 people attended the meeting virtually and it lasted for more than 2 1/2 hours.
Benton said the district has been working very hard on the Health and Safety Plan to reopen the school district over the past couple of months. The first day of school for students is currently scheduled for Aug. 24.
"We have a team of more than 36 people on our reopening task force that we have been consulting with," said Benton. "We've had many, many meetings from everyone from the administrative team to the teachers' association, the custodians, maintenance, nurses, food service, transportation, SPO's (School Police Officers), you name it, we have met with them because it's so important to us that we really develop a plan that's going to set us up for success as we transition into reopening our school year."
Benton noted that as the circumstances continuously change surrounding COVID-19, the plan for district operations will be modified accordingly to meet the health and safety needs of the school community.
She said the guidance, the protocols and the recommendations change on a daily basis.
"There were several times even today that I made a couple changes to the presentation because additional information was released either from the CDC, The Department of Health or the Pennsylvania Department of Education," Benton said. "It's something that we are actively monitoring every day. I just want to thank everyone that's been involved in developing the plans for all the time that they've spent with us."
The occupancy of school facilities essentially depends on balancing three competing societal values, said Benton. Those include:
- The safety and welfare of students and staff;
- The need for educational attainment;
- The care taking role that schools play in relation to adult employment and the larger economy.
"Each school district is challenged to define an acceptable level of risk and to adapt and act in the safest way reasonably possible to reopen schools," said Benton. "As we talked over the past couple months, this really is not a one-size-fits-all because people have very different and very strong views regarding COVID-19. It's important that we respect each other's views and remember to do what's best for you and your family."
The administration discussed the risks versus the benefits of reopening the schools, the current statistics, feedback that the district received from surveys from parents, faculty and staff. They also addressed what the district has done so far in preparing to reopen the district, shared some precautionary measures that they are planning to implement as well as key strategies and procedures, in addition to plan development, whether the region is declared green, yellow or red.