DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at last week’s meeting, hired several new instructors.
Hired, at a salary as per contract, effective with the 2021-22 school year, were:
- Rodney Thompson as a business/technology instructor.
- Carlee Freeberg as an elementary instructor.
- MacKenzie O’Brien as a special education instructor.
Nicole Hill was hired as the director of instructional technology and innovation at a salary of $68,000, effective on or after July 1.
Katie Wykoff was approved as a substitute instructor for the 2021 Extended School Year Program.
For extra-duty positions, the following were hired: Joshua Reed, head coach for girls’ tennis for interscholastic fall sports for the 2021-22 school year, as per contract; for interscholastic winter sports, the following individuals were hired for extra-duty positions: David Bennett, head coach, boys’ basketball; Gregory Monaco, varsity assistant for boys’ basketball; Michael Gressler, head coach for swimming/diving; Leanne Fuller, varsity assistant for swimming/diving; Taylor Schall, head coach for cheerleading; Julianne Schall, varsity assistant for cheerleading; Joanne Pentz, rifle head coach; Garrett Brown, wrestling head coach; Beau Bash, wrestling junior coordinator; Shawn McCleary, wrestling junior high assistant; Nicole Finalle, gymnastics head coach; Deborah Finalle, gymnastics varsity assistant; Rodney Thompson, head coach for girls’ basketball.
Andy Edinger was approved as a volunteer for junior high wrestling for the 2021-22 athletic season.
The following individuals were hired for the extra-duty positions for the 2021-22 marching band program, as per contract: Director Melinda Swauger; Assistant Director Carrie Senior; Percussion Instructor (summer band and full season) Danielle Rode; Color Guard Instructor (summer band and full season) Ann Olson; and Music Instructor (summer band and full season) Nicholas Kloszewski.
The retirement of John Bojalad, special education instructor at the middle school, was approved, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Superintendent Wendy Benton thanked Bojalad for his 31 years of service.
The following resignations were approved: John Bojalad as a special instructor for the 2021 Extended School Year Program; Jennifer Buskirk as instructor for the 2021 Elementary Summer Skills Enhancement Program; Jennifer Mooney, cafeteria aide, Juniata Elementary School, effective immediately; Dezyrae Stewart, custodian, Juniata Elementary, effective April 30; Michael Misiewicz from the extra-duty position of varsity assistant for baseball for interscholastic spring sports for the 2020-21 season, effective April 26; Gretchen Lee, paraprofessional (special education teacher aide), C.G. Johnson Elementary, effective May 13; Elizabeth Smith, elementary instructor, Wasson Elementary, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year; Joshua Temchulla, special education supervisor, effective on or before June 30.