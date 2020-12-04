DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board reorganized Wednesday and re-elected Larry Salone as president.
Gil Barker was elected vice president.
Dustan Dodd was elected as the alternate Jeff Tech representative, a three-year term until December 2023.
The board also established its meeting schedule for 2021 and those dates will be listed on the district website. All meetings will begin at 7 p.m. at the Administrative Center unless otherwise noted. Committee meetings will be scheduled as needed.
The board deferred taking action appointing a liaison for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA).
The board’s next work session will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 21. The board’s next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28.