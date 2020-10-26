DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday for discussion and potential approval of secondary students returning for in-person instruction five days a week.
The meeting, which was announced at last Thursday’s regular board meeting, will be held at the administrative center located at 500 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois. The meeting will also be held virtually and those wishing to attend can find the meeting information on the district’s website on the day of the meeting.
Also during the board’s regular meeting, the following proposals were approved:
- An agreement between the district and Massaro Construction Management Services for the Oklahoma Elementary School addition and renovation project, pending execution of agreed upon amendments.
- From Tritt-Schell Consulting Services to process all Category 1 and Category 2 E-Rate related materials for the district for the 2021 E-Rate funding year.
- To solicit bids for the district’s Wide Area Network (WAN) under the E-Rate Category 1 service program. The current agreement on the existing building-to-building fiber network will expire on June 30, 2021.
- To solicit bids for internal network cabling and network equipment under the E-Rate, Category 2 program.
- To exonerate taxes for 2020, with no exception, in the amount of $11,480 for several Reynoldsville Borough parcels.
- Additional hours to provide compensatory services to students participating in the multiple disabilities support and autism classrooms, as submitted, at a projected cost of $22,777.23 to be paid with grant funds.
- The following per capita tax exonerations for 2020 (2020-21 school year) at $10 each — Brady Township (disability) and City of DuBois (disability).
- The Title I Parent and Family Engagement Policies/Plans and Procedures for C.G. Johnson, Juniata, Oklahoma, Wasson and middle schools, as submitted. Approval is required under the Every Student Succeeds Act.
Under items of information, the board received a memo from Robin Craig, senior high art instructor, regarding student participation in the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) after-school arts program on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons during the 2020-21 school year. There is no cost to the district. Transportation will be provided by BCAT. All of the necessary permission slips will be in place as well as COVID-19 guidelines.