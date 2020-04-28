DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District has been serving between 700 and 800 students two meals a day through the free breakfast and lunch program, according to the district’s superintendent.
“It continues to be a great success,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton at last week’s virtual board meeting.
“Our food service department is healthy and dedicated to nourishing the children in our community,” said Benton. “We could never do this without them, and our amazing churches and volunteers that deliver meals to homes for children in need. These volunteers take time out of their schedule at their own expense to provide for our students every day.”
Benton also recognized some “very generous donations” from the community.
“Thanks to Howie Allen of Walmart,” said Benton, noting that the district receives various items from Walmart for its family share table Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“Our families are grateful to receive fresh fruits, items from the bakery, and various other products,” said Benton.
Benton also extended a “heartfelt thanks” to Simone West of Christ Lutheran Church in DuBois.
“Simone’s husband works at Danone and together they donated 90 gallons of milk per family in need in our community,” Benton said.
Proposals acceptedIn other action, the board:
- Approved awarding the general supply bid to Kurtz Brothers in the amount of $28,583.52 and the art supply bid to Kurtz Brothers in the amount of $15,259.21 for the 2020-21 school year.
- Approved the agreement with Edmentum in the amount of $12,375.75 for the renewal of Study Island and Reading Eggs. This is a one-year agreement effective July 31, 2020, through July 31, 2021.
- Approved the contract with MVS Security Services to upgrade and convert the current door access card systems at C.G. Johnson Elementary School in the amount of $26,349.
- Created a secondary special education instructor position at the high school, effective with the 2020-21 school year.