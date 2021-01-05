DuBOIS — It’s official. DuBois Area United Way Co-Chairmen Mike Nesbit and Ryan Carr and Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio have announced that the annual campaign has reached its goal for 2021.
“As everyone knows, 2020 was a very trying year and that led right into the United Way campaign being extremely hard,” said Suplizio. “But, the community came forth and we reached our goal, and we want everyone to understand that this money will help the less fortunate in our area.”
Nesbit acknowledged that COVID-19 not only affected the United Way member agencies, but also individuals and businesses who donate to the campaign.
“I think we just had to do our due diligence in following up with people and hoping that they would continue to give at least something towards the campaign because it’s been tough on everybody,” said Nesbit.
The other challenge, as a result of the pandemic, is that the United Way was unable to hold its two biggest fundraisers in 2020 — the Steelers basketball game in March and the United Way Wing Fling in July. The fact that these two events had to be canceled due to COVID-19 resulted in a loss of $20,000 that is used to support the member agencies, said Suplizio.
“I think it was a big thing too, that even though there are businesses that have been affected by the pandemic, who are typical donors for us, although they might not meet those same donations in years prior, they’re still giving something,” said Carr. “And I think that speaks volumes. I think that was the biggest thing too, is like, anything helps. Whatever you can donate helps. And that really shows.”
“That was the key,” said Suplizio, adding that they did notice the pledges were down but the community still came through for the United Way as usual.
Nesbit agreed, stating, “We always say that no donation is too small, and I think this year in particular, highlights that. People can give as little as they want. It still helps.”
The trio emphasized that even though the United Way reached its stated goal of $350,000, the nonprofit organization is still accepting donations.
“This year, more than ever, you can still give,” said Nesbit.
Carr noted that many of the member agencies, such as the DuBois Area Food Pantry and the DuBois Salvation Army, as well as other organizations that provide clothing and shelter, go hand-in-hand with what’s really needed during this time.
“I think it’s huge to be able to reach that goal and get to them what they need, to continue to serve our community in areas that need it most,” said Carr.
The DuBois Area United Way is a fundraising organization that raises money for non-profits.
The United Way member agencies include: Agape Community Services, American Red Cross (DuBois), ARC – Recreation and Respite Club, Brockway Schools and Community Education Fund, Bucktail Council (Boy Scouts of America), Camp Confidence, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., Clearfield County League on Social Services Inc., Clearfield Society for Handicapped and Disabled Citizens, Cultural Resources Inc. – Reitz Theatre, Dickinson Mental Health Center’s Autism Center, DuBois Area Fireman’s Training, DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, DuBois Public Library, Parkside Community Center, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania, Lifespan Family Services, Mengle Memorial Library, Mid-State Literacy Council Inc., Passages Inc., The Salvation Army and Young People Who Care (Marian House); and Guardian Angel Center.
The agency serves portions of Clearfield and Jefferson counties, including the City of DuBois, the boroughs of Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Brockway and Troutville and the townships of Bloom, Brady, Huston, Sandy, Union, Winslow, Snyder, Washington and Polk.
People can make a pledge by writing a check to the DuBois Area United Way and sending it to 223 S. Jared St., DuBois, PA 15801, or call 814-371-5011 to make a credit card donation. All money goes to the 26-member agencies and helps people in the community. The money raised stays local.