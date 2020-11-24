DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way is at 67.06 percent of its $350,000 campaign goal for 2021.
The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. The following is a list of donors to date:
- Adams, Mr. & Mrs. Dale
- Advanced Furniture Solutions
- Beegle, Ms. Carol I.
- Bernardo, Ms. Diane L.
- Bevan, Mr. Richard
- Brady Street Beer Distributors
- Buck’s Pizza Franchising Corp., Inc.
- Buck’s Pizza of DuBois, Inc.
- DeFazio, Dr. & Mrs. Anthony
- Devlin, Dr. & Mrs. James
- DiGilarmo, Dr. & Mrs. Albert
- DuBois Area Catholic Schools Employees
- DuBois Area School District Employees
- Edner & Kness Insurance & Investments
- Felix, Mr. & Mrs. Rodney
- Fezell, Mr. & Mrs. Don
- Friendship Hose Co.
- Jeff Tech Employees
- Jewell Electrical Co.
- Joe’s Tux Shop
- Kaizer, Mr. & Mrs. Stanley
- Keen, Mr. & Mrs. Patrick
- Kessler, Mr. & Mrs. Dale
- Kiwanis Club of DuBois, Inc.
- Klebacha, Mr. & Mrs. Leo J.
- LaRotonda, Mr. & Mrs. Ronald
- Miklos, Mr. & Mrs. Alex
- Nasuti, Chris & Lisa Buskirk
- Nelson’s Golden Years
- PA Oral Facial & Implant Surgery
- Parekh, Drs. Parag & Purvi
- Reitz, Mr. Ted
- Sciamanna, Mr. & Mrs. Vincent
- Sterrett, Mr. James H.
- Strosky, Mr. & Mrs. Edward
- Studio 55
- Suplizio, Ms. Judith Ann
- Swauger, Mr. & Mrs. Charles
- Syktich, Mr. & Mrs. Michael
- Way Warehousing & Development, Inc.
- Werner, Mr. Andrew
- Zarlinski, Mr. & Mrs. Michael
- Fourth Ward Hose Co.
- Goodwill Hose Co.
- Mr. & Mrs. Todd Stoltz