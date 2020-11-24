DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way is at 67.06 percent of its $350,000 campaign goal for 2021.

The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. The following is a list of donors to date:

  • Adams, Mr. & Mrs. Dale
  • Advanced Furniture Solutions
  • Beegle, Ms. Carol I.
  • Bernardo, Ms. Diane L.
  • Bevan, Mr. Richard
  • Brady Street Beer Distributors
  • Buck’s Pizza Franchising Corp., Inc.
  • Buck’s Pizza of DuBois, Inc.
  • DeFazio, Dr. & Mrs. Anthony
  • Devlin, Dr. & Mrs. James
  • DiGilarmo, Dr. & Mrs. Albert
  • DuBois Area Catholic Schools Employees
  • DuBois Area School District Employees
  • Edner & Kness Insurance & Investments
  • Felix, Mr. & Mrs. Rodney
  • Fezell, Mr. & Mrs. Don
  • Friendship Hose Co.
  • Jeff Tech Employees
  • Jewell Electrical Co.
  • Joe’s Tux Shop
  • Kaizer, Mr. & Mrs. Stanley
  • Keen, Mr. & Mrs. Patrick
  • Kessler, Mr. & Mrs. Dale
  • Kiwanis Club of DuBois, Inc.
  • Klebacha, Mr. & Mrs. Leo J.
  • LaRotonda, Mr. & Mrs. Ronald
  • Miklos, Mr. & Mrs. Alex
  • Nasuti, Chris & Lisa Buskirk
  • Nelson’s Golden Years
  • PA Oral Facial & Implant Surgery
  • Parekh, Drs. Parag & Purvi
  • Reitz, Mr. Ted
  • Sciamanna, Mr. & Mrs. Vincent
  • Sterrett, Mr. James H.
  • Strosky, Mr. & Mrs. Edward
  • Studio 55
  • Suplizio, Ms. Judith Ann
  • Swauger, Mr. & Mrs. Charles
  • Syktich, Mr. & Mrs. Michael
  • Way Warehousing & Development, Inc.
  • Werner, Mr. Andrew
  • Zarlinski, Mr. & Mrs. Michael
  • Fourth Ward Hose Co.
  • Goodwill Hose Co.
  • Mr. & Mrs. Todd Stoltz

