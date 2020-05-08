DuBOIS — Toni Kulbacki, owner of Toni Kulbacki Barber Shop on West Long Avenue, has been calling and checking in with her clients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that barbershops and hair salons would not be among the businesses allowed to operate in the “yellow” phase of the coronavirus reopening plan for Pennsylvania.
Getting a haircut is much more than just a regular trim, though, Kulbacki says.
“Your physical and mental health have to do with getting a haircut,” she said. “I think you just feel better when you do.”
Kulbacki says she is eager and waiting for the day her shop reopens. She can often be found there “setting up shop” and preparing for the clients she hasn’t seen in weeks.
Kulbacki has many clients who have been in the hospital, at a nursing home or hospice, she said, and getting their hair cut is a major pick-me-up for them. Coming into the shop also offers them fellowship with other local people.
Since her shop has been closed, Kulbacki will sit down and call her clients as often as she can, she says.
“I have a 96-year-old woman who was in my shop every Friday,” she said. “I have regulars who come every two to six weeks. I just touch base and say, ‘Hi. I’m thinking of you.’”
People are already calling the shop trying to schedule appointments, Kulbacki says. When she is permitted to open, she plans to go back in her appointment book and start by rescheduling appointments that had to be cancelled.
Unfortunately, the “new normal” won’t be the old barber shop, Kulbacki adds, and the socialization everyone was used to. Cuts will be by appointment only, and times will be lengthened. After the client leaves, everything will be sanitized, and masks will be required.
“My routine will change completely,” she said.
Kulbacki has applied for forgiveness loans and unemployment compensation for business owners, she says.
“Salon owners have been in touch with each other,” she said. “We have our safety plans in place, so now it’s just up to the state to let us open.”