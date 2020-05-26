DuBOIS — Although this year is unlike any other as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, DuBois Central Catholic is providing as close to a normal rite of passage for its seniors as possible, according to DCC President Gretchen Caruso.
It started with the Senior Walk being held at DCC last Thursday.
The tradition of a Senior Walk began with 2016 DCC graduate Tessa Sayers when she came up with the idea for her class.
Seniors walk throughout the school complex to say goodbye to faculty members and younger students they may have taught through cross-generation learning.
This year, seniors were in their school uniforms, as in past years, but seniors also wore masks in DCC colors, sewn by Ted and Laurie Fitzer, owners of Joe’s Tux Shop in memory of Victor E. “Gene” Samanka.
DCC mask decorations were created by faculty member, Susie Maurer. Students carried banners, made by elementary administratrive assistant Michele Burley, representing the colleges the seniors will be attending.
Walking socially distant as mandated, the students bid farewell to faculty members and administrators who also wore masks.
Students were also able to sign each other’s dress shirts just as the classes before them have done, and they cleaned out their lockers for the last time.
This year, however, to receive their caps and gowns for graduation on June 7, they didn’t walk into the office for their “bag of graduation attire.” Instead, the seniors were surprised to see their caps and gowns hanging up in the senior hallway with pictures of their faces attached to the caps — an idea from Burley.