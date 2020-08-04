DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic’s reopening plan is officially in place, according to President Gretchen Caruso.
The plan was initially approved by the DCC executive board, then forwarded to the Diocese of Erie for recommendations and then approved by the DCC school board July 22. It was then made available to the faculty and staff prior to being sent to families and officially posted on the website.
Caruso said DCC held meetings with families on Monday, as well as July 30, so parents could ask questions, voice their concerns and receive clarification on any part of the plan.
DCC is offering three options for students, said Caruso.
The first option would be that the students return to in-person instruction in the classroom with the teacher.
The second option is that DCC will offer online learning.
“It will be streamed live, and that would be in the case of the parents want the kids in school, but maybe due to an illness, they can’t be in school that day. Maybe they have to quarantine,” said Caruso. “Maybe they’ve been on vacation and the parents decide, ‘I want to keep them home for two weeks,’ just to be pro-active. They will be able to get online during their class period and see the teaching taking place with their classmates and their teacher. So that’s in-person instruction, but can be done at home.”
“The third option would be for the family that says, ‘My child is not coming back to school,’” said Caruso. “They will strictly be doing online learning what could be for the next four months, six months, the entire school year. And again, that would be done working with the parents to tune in, see the live instruction going on and be able to interact with their teacher and ask questions.”
The live streaming was something that was lacking last school year, said Caruso. However, DCC invested in Canvas, which is an online learning system.
“Parents wanted the instruction. They don’t want videos. They don’t want packets coming home. They want to see the teacher teaching the lesson,” said Caruso. “And so where it became very tricky is if we don’t do it live, then these teachers are now expected to teach live all day long and then create all these lessons to put online after school. And I said, ‘Number one, they’re not paid to do that. And number two, they don’t have the time to do that.’ So it’s really the best of both worlds.”
The students who have to be at home can still feel like they’re part of the classroom with online learning, said Caruso, noting that DCC is going to do their best to not focus on the students in the classroom for confidentiality and reasons like that, but they will see their teacher teaching the lesson.
The live streamed version will also be recorded, which is important because there could be situations where if a student is genuinely sick, they may not be able to get on at that time the class is being taught. The student will be able to go back and watch that lesson for a short period of time on the recording.
“They’re going to be archived and then they will be erased. Our goal is not to have things for the entire school year available, but we want to obviously have it available to families that can’t see it in live instruction,” said Caruso.
To parents, Caruso said there is no right or wrong decision when it comes to choosing an option for their child.
“Whatever you decide for your child is the right decision. And if it doesn’t work the way you want it, then you adjust and you change what you’ve decided, but you cannot let other people influence you to what they think is right, because they’re not the parent of your child,” said Caruso. “And I really sympathize because I think a lot of parents receive pressure or shaming for whatever they think is right. And I just really believe like any decision you make as a parent, you have to think about what are the risks for your family, your child, and make a decision, what is best for your family and feel confident and good about it.”