DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic President Gretchen Caruso has announced graduation details for the Class of 2020.
“We are so proud of our DCC seniors,” said Caruso. “The Class of 2020 is truly remarkable and we want nothing more than to give our seniors the ceremony they have earned.”
On June 6, Baccalaureate Mass will be made available to all seniors, their families and friends online with Father David Whiteford as celebrant.
The Awards Assembly will be done as a virtual Zoom session with seniors and their parents. DCC administration will award scholarships, academic and athletic recognitions as students and their families sit in the comfort of their homes.
Seniors will be assigned a time to arrive to the school with their immediate family for their Sunday, June 7, graduation commencement.
The seniors will arrive dressed in their caps and gowns, ready to receive their diplomas. Parents will be given an opportunity to take photos. Social distancing recommendations will be enforced according to the guidelines from Clearfield County and Gov. Tom Wolf.
Students who will be making speeches will also have an opportunity to speak in front of their family.
DCC has hired a professional videographer, Kevin Flounlaker of Lake View Visuals to tape Baccalaureate, the Awards Assembly and graduation and create a graduation DVD which will be given to the seniors.