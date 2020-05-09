DuBOIS — Although celebrating in classrooms with their students was not permitted this year, DuBois Central Catholic teachers were shown appreciation through cards and gift cards, messages from their students, pictures, videos and signs and positive comments thanking them for a job well done.
The recognition was part of "Teacher Appreciation Week," which was celebrated May 4-8.
“I am continually impressed with the amount of time and energy my teachers put into helping our students succeed," said DCC President Gretchen Caruso. "They are certainly among the very best in education and I’m proud to employ them at DCC.”
"Teachers are some of the most important figures in the lives of students," said DCC senior Jaci Mennetti. "Most teachers would have celebrated this past week in their classrooms with their students. Unfortunately, due to the challenging times we are currently living in, that was unable to happen in 2020.”
The writers of DCC's website, Cardinal Chatter, were asked to submit something in honor of "Teacher Appreciation Week."
“All teachers at DCC are respectable for their hard work, diligence, and commitment to their job,” said Mennetti, who noted Lisa Blasdell as someone who exhibits those characteristics along with patience and kindness to her students.
Senior Dan Cooley acknowledged Andy Rice as an example of one of the "great teachers at DCC."
“Mr. Rice is very charismatic, fun-loving and knows how to mix schoolwork with amusement," said Cooley. "He enjoys interacting with his class and truly does care about their well being. He gives many assignments and projects that not only test the mind of the student, but also helps them express themselves in ways most projects cannot.”
Every teacher in the DCC family is "perfect in their own, subjective way," said senior Samantha Harris. "They have their strengths and weaknesses that work in tandem with each other. Every individual teacher is part of a team that works together to make the school the best place it can be, and a safe space for us.”
Senior Rachel Aravich may have shown a little partiality to elementary teacher Brenda Aravich, since they are related. She said Brenda Aravich arrives at school waiting to see her students with a big smile, laugher in her voice and "makes the environment for people around her enjoyable."