DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic is moving forward to begin the 2020-2021 school year with full in-person instruction, five days a week starting Monday, Aug. 24, according to a news release from the school.
“DCC is clearly aware of the recommendations that the governor and Department of Education has created, but we feel that our Return to School Plan has us ready to meet the needs of our students, faculty and staff,” DCC President Gretchen Caruso said. “The DCC Back to School Plan has been voted and approved by our Board of Directors and has been fully discussed and accepted by our families, therefore our desire is to continue with this plan moving forward.”
DCC families are also offered the option of keeping their children at home to learn online, in real time, through the school’s newly acquired Canvas System, used by many colleges, the release said. Students will have the ability to participate in class, from wherever they may be, just as if they were in the building.
If DCC has to move to its hybrid model for learning in the future, each family would be notified what days their child/children would come to school. All students from the same family/household would be kept together, according to the release. The DCC model would be Monday/Tuesday and Thursday/Friday with different groups of students in the building. Wednesday would be left open as a day for deep cleaning. DCC believes this model will make it easier for their families when planning work and child care schedules.
DCC is expected to have approximately 480 students in pre-school through 12th grade when the new school year starts on Aug. 24. The majority of their students are from the DuBois area, but students from Brockway, Brookville, Clearfield, Punxsutawney, Moshannon Valley, St. Marys and Clarion also attend. The school employs approximately 45 teachers.
DCC's Return to School Plan can be viewed in its entirety, including what is being asked of students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, online at duboiscatholic.com.