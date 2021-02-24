DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce has announced the winner of the 2020 Small Business of the Year award, Merle Norman Boutique, as well as the Community Cup winner for 2020, Stoltz Family Dealerships.
“We extend our congratulations to Linda Crandall and her team at Merle Norman for being our Small Business of the Year award winner and to the Stoltz Family and their team at Stoltz Family Dealerships for the Community Cup Award,” said chamber Executive Director Jodi August.
Crandall has been the owner of Merle Norman Boutique in downtown DuBois since 1994 after purchasing the business from the Sheesley family, who began the business in the 1970s.
“Crandall has grown the business and adapted to changes in the beauty industry over the years and has always given back to our community every chance she gets,” according to information provided by the chamber.
“I was absolutely surprised,” said Crandall. “I certainly never expected to win, but I am deeply honored to have done so. I’m proud to work in such a warm and supportive community.”
The small business award is given based on the criteria of staying power, growth, involvement in the community and contributions. Award winners must also be locally-owned, privately-held businesses with no more than 50 employees.
By comparison, the Community Cup is given to a business, civic group or non-profit organization which has shown positive and effective performance in community service.
The Stoltz Family has owned and operated dealerships for three generations.
Times have changed and so have their dealerships but one thing is for certain, they have been a stable part of the community that continuously gives back, said the chamber.
“From all of us at Stoltz Family Dealerships I want to say thank you to the DuBois Chamber for all the work they do to promote businesses in the community,” said Todd Stoltz. “Thanks to the selection committee for the recognition by choosing us from all of the worthy nominees. Congrats to Merle Norman Boutique on being awarded Small Business of the Year. And most of all thanks to the community for supporting us for over 30 years.”
“These deserving businesses will receive their awards at a virtual chamber event planned for mid-March,” said August.
Although the pandemic has encouraged the chamber to postpone its annual in-person Business Bash event, the chamber has great hopes of hosting a “Celebrate Business” event at the Lakeview Lodge on Saturday, July 10.
“Our friends at Treasure Lake have offered to provide outdoor entertainment at the gazebo in front of the lake later that evening,” said August. “Our chamber events committee is currently working on this in-person business event and will share more details at a later date.
“The Greater DuBois Chamber believes in our efforts to create a strong business climate,” said August. “For over 75 years, we continue to support ‘business helping business.’ We are grateful for our membership and again offer our congratulations to Merle Norman and Stoltz Family Dealerships on our annual awards.”