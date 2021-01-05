DuBOIS — Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jodi August has announced that the annual in-person Business Bash scheduled for Feb. 20 is being postponed for everyone’s safety.
“We are still accepting nominations for our Small Business of the Year and our Community Cup Awards,” said August. “The DuBois Area Jaycees are also still accepting nominations for the Distinguished Service Award. We still have things planned to highlight these outstanding businesses and person in our our community.”
The Business Bash is the chamber’s “signature event” each year where they present awards for Small Business of the Year, Community Cup, and the Junior Chamber, the DuBois Area Jaycees (young professionals), award the Distinguished Service Award.
Persons are asked to request a nomination form by calling 814-371-5010 or email dacc@duboispachamber.com.
In other news, August said the chamber wants to make sure that they are making plans to do things that will help businesses.
“We are working on a variety of education trainings in small groups this year, however, if there is a specific topic you need assistance with, please let us know,” she said.
August also noted that the chamber has plans to perform industry-specific marketing.
“We’re looking at different technologies to reach target audiences,” she said. “We welcome your suggestions on how we can best help your business.”