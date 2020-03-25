DuBOIS — The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce is following Gov. Tom Wolf’s action plan in response to the coronavirus situation but is still available to help its members, according to Executive Director Jodi August.
August said although chamber staff will not be working from the office on Beaver Drive in the days ahead, they will be available for the community in a variety of ways.
“In these challenging times, we want our members know that we’re here to help in any way we can,” said August. “Our plan is and will always be to help our business community. We have been reaching out to local business members and asking them to keep us updated on services, hours, products we can help promote for them. With delivery and carry-out services, this has been most helpful to restaurants. Thankfully, in today’s age, social media has been a significant help for streamlining much of this in our communities. Although our office isn’t sending out daily emails, we will continue to share and post any updates for you on our social media platforms. All you have to do is keep our office updated with your business information or ask us to share your post.”
August said the chamber office has stayed in touch with the City of DuBois, Sandy Township, local schools, surrounding chambers, North Central Pennsylvania Regional Commission, the Pennsylvania Small Business Association and Sen. Pat Toomey’s office.
“I feel the biggest concerns for our community at large and our business community is lost pay and revenue,” said August. “Also, how long will this last? It seems as though things are changing by the hour without a defined timeline. However, I believe that our community is strong and together we’ll get through this.”
August said with the population being lower than in larger cities, the area will be able to recover sooner.
“We would like to encourage people to please follow action plans presented to us to keep our community safe,” she said. “In the coming weeks, we should have more resources available.”
Anyone who needs resources or assistance can can reach the chamber by email at: dacc@duboischamber.com; call 814-371-5010; social media messaging on Facebook and Linkedin.