DuBOIS — Grace Preston, a Brockway resident and 10th grade student at DuBois Christian Schools, wanted to do something to encourage her friends who are seniors and missing milestones due to the coronavirus.
Using her computer and Cricut software, she designed and plans to make shirts for all of the seniors at DCS — three girls and five boys. A Cricut is a brand of cutting plotter, or computer-controlled cutting machine, designed for home crafters.
“I felt bad for our seniors,” said Preston. “One of them posted on social media that she was sad that everything was over. I wanted to make her day better and make everyone’s senior year a little better.”
Preston, who has her own small business making items such as T-shirts and mugs, said, “God gives us talents and abilities and we are supposed to use them to serve others. So this was my way of using my talents to send some love to my senior friends.”
She said she used a Google search for senior shirts and other ideas as inspiration to come up with her own design.
“Some of the designs were kind of silly, but I wanted my design to have a more serious message because I feel bad for what they’re going through,” said Preston.
Preston said she hopes that her act of kindness may encourage others “to use their talents to better the world and help people through this tough time.”