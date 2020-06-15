DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian Schools held a graduation ceremony for their 2020 graduates and their families on campus on June 5.
DCS Director of Development Tracy Shenkle said having only eight graduating seniors allowed for social distancing of the familes and students during the in-person ceremony.
Graduation was live-streamed for other friends and family to see and graduates were able to walk down the aisle, be recognized for their achievements throughout their academic careers, be challenged by the valedictorian, salutatorian and commencement speaker, turn their tassels and toss their caps together, said Shenkle.
The 2020 DCS Valedictorian is Zaden Thomas and Salutatorian is Hannah Deitch.
“DuBois Christian Schools is so proud of these eight senior students who faithfully worked through these difficult times to finish their senior year strong,” said Shenkle.
In addition to Thomas and Deitch, graduates included: Shane McCabe, Colin Thomas, Garrett Metzger, Gabby Meholick, Hannah Mowrey and Alex Hallowell.