DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council held its last work session until at least April 9 Thursday afternoon.
The city building had already been closed to the public. Bills can be paid in the drop box outside the main entrance.
Gov. Wolf ordered the closure of all non-life sustaining businesses last week.
The council did take a couple other actions:
Federici reappointedMike Federici was reappointed to the city’s Redevelopment Authority for a five-year term.
Consolidation studyThe Pennsylvania Economy League was approved as the consultant for the consolidation study. City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, Mayor Randy Schmidt, Councilman Ed Walsh and Deb Mechling interviewed the prospective consultants.
Doolittle’s land saleThe council authorized Suplizio to finalize the sale of one-quarter acre of land adjacent to Dr. Doolittle’s Station with Dr. Jeff Rice, based on the prior sale price of an acre.
Sewage rate increase
Sewage rates for those covered by the sewer services contract with Sandy Township will increase from $11 to $12 per 1,000 gallons on April 1, as per the city’s contract with the township. Industrial rates will be adjusted quarterly as well.
Code enforcementCode enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead said that despite the shutdown of businesses and services, residents are still responsible to take care of their properties.
Maple Avenue tree cutArbor Pros’ bid for the tree cut on Maple Avenue was accepted at a price of $65,000.
Main Street projectDave Roman Excavating was awarded for Phase 2 of the Main Street project with a bid of $376,372.80.
That work includes installing lights along the remaining portion of Main Street to Hospital Avenue, then along Hospital Avenue to Munro Street. Sidewalks will also be installed on the parking lot side of Hospital Avenue to Munro Street.
Closed meetingThe council held a closed meeting prior to the work session to discuss a land sale.