DuBOIS –COVID-19 has changed a lot of things in peoples’ lives but it hasn’t derailed a longstanding “tradition” in the City of DuBois –no property tax increase in the coming year.
The City Council held a work session Thursday which doubled as a regular meeting and, due to surging COVID infection rates locally, the council canceled Monday’s regular meeting.
It approved the first reading of the 2021 budget and the accompanying tax levies that will partially support it.
The total real estate millage of 23.5 mills means the owner of a property valued at $50,000 can expect to pay about $294 in real estate taxes to the city. Property owners also pay property and other taxes to Clearfield County and the DuBois Area School District.
Total revenues are expected to total $25,364,864 in 2021, including local real estate, enabling and recreation and culture taxes of approximately $2.4 million.
General Fund spending will total $13.9 million and includes general government, public safety, public works, culture and recreation, insurance, debt service and miscellaneous expenditures.
Capital budget revenues and expenditures are each $11,407,798 and include $1.5 million toward the new sewer plant, $800,000 for Maple Avenue sidewalks, $1.25 million for the Maple Avenue water line and $4 million for the Maple Avenue turnback from the state.
Speaking of Maple Avenue, trees will be cut down beginning Dec. 7.
The first public hearing on the budget and tax ordinances will be held at 6:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, prior to the council’s regular meeting.
The second and final hearing on those ordinances will be held at 6:50 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28. Final adoption is expected at the regular meeting that will follow.
The proposed budget will be available at the city building for public inspection.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said even though one council meeting has been canceled and others may be, anyone can call the office at 371-2000 for any questions or concerns they may have.
The council accepted John Micks’ resignation from the city Planning Commission and appointed Ed Andrulonis to a 4-year term that will expire Nov. 19, 2024.
Clean-up of a house damaged by fire on Spring Avenue has begun, according to code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead. A fire-damaged property along Park Avenue will be demolished but specifics have not been finalized.
Police Chief Blaine Clark said training provided to city officers for dealing with mental health encounters went well and was a good class. It was offered at a discounted rate by Service Access and Management (SAM) in DuBois.
Newly hired IT Director James Tokarcik said he’s been reviewing systems and security and making some minor fixes to the computer system and network.
Suplizio extended a special thanks to city Finance Officer DeLean Shepherd and Engineer Chris Nasuti for their work in putting the proposed 2021 budget together.
He added that in response to inquiries, anyone who would like to make a donation to the city’s K-9 officer, Ace, may do so simply by making a check payable to City of DuBois K-9 Unit.
Clark added that most of Ace’s work has revolved around detecting narcotics in vehicles and added that without the dog, those drugs would likely not have been discovered.
A public hearing on an ordinance to rezone the area of North Main Street Extension and Quarry Avenue from residential to commercial residential will be held at 6:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.