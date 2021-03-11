DuBOIS — The City of DuBois moved a step closer to expanding the use of Knox Boxes as a fire prevention measure.
Knox Boxes are a secure, rapid-entry system designed for use by emergency personnel so they can gain entry by accessing and using the key(s) enclosed in the box.
DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tony Roy presented DuBois City Council with some draft language Monday and the council turned the draft over to city Solicitor Toni Cherry and asked her to prepare legislation for the council to consider.
Knox Boxes could also be required for locked gates or driveways.
The city code currently requires all newly constructed commercial buildings to be equipped with the boxes. The ordinance, if adopted, would require the boxes to be placed on existing commercial structures as well as on multi-family residential dwellings.
The benefits of the boxes, according to the information Roy presented, include providing immediate emergency access for first responders, preventing costly forced-entry damage and protecting property, inventory, equipment and supplies as well as firefighters.
Planning approvalsThe council approved two recommendations from the City Planning Commission:
- The first is for Day Property Holdings at 403 Patterson Ave. The former Jehovah Witness site will be subdivided in order to “square off” the lot.
- A lot modification and land development plan was approved for Penn State DuBois along with a subdivision plan to combine several separate lots into a single parcel. The approvals pave the way for improvements and the addition of ADA accessibility to the campus’ Multi-Purpose Building.
Waterline breakCity Manager John “Herm” Suplizo said there was a major waterline break Sunday near Lezzer Lumber. The break involved a 12-inch line and caused dirty and/or cloudy water over a widespread area.
The break was isolated and repairs are underway.
Consolidation meetingThe Pennsylvania Economy League will hold a public meeting at DuBois Country Club at 6 p.m. Tuesday to present and review the study that resulted in its recommendation that the City of DuBois and Sandy Township pursue consolidation of the two municipalities into one.
Bids requestedAt Thursday’s work session, the council authorized advertising for bids for line painting and for the purchase of chemicals.
Parking metersThe council decided Thursday to remove parking meters from the 100 block of East Scribner Avenue. The meters were installed when Bell Telephone’s office was located there. Suplizio said the meters bring in about $10 a year and are no longer needed.
He suggested that six or eight of the meters be installed in the Elks Lot on West Washington Avenue to provide short-term parking.
Other parking in the Elks Lot is by permit, which costs $25 per month or $225 annually. Permits are available at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
City police are issuing warnings for vehicles parked in the Elks Lot that are not permitted or whose permit is not displayed in the front window.
OctoberfestThe council approved closing a portion of West Long Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 1, for Octoberfest.
Public hearingA public hearing will be held at 6:50 p.m. Monday, March 22, prior to the council’s next regular meeting.
The hearing will be held to allow comment on Council Bill 1960, which would regulate and require the placement of house numbers on all buildings and housing within the city limits.
Library appointmentsCouncilwoman Shannon Gabriel along with Danielle Bojalad were appointed to three-year terms on the DuBois Public Library Board of Directors.