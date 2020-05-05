DuBOIS — DuBois Community Days, a two-day “celebration of the community” organized by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and centered in the DuBois Memorial Park, will not be held this year.
The cancellation of the event, which has offered a wide variety of free family fun entertainment for the DuBois area for 28 consecutive years, was announced Monday by the fire department.
“Due to the current and predicted COVID-19 restrictions currently placed on the residents of Pennsylvania by Gov. Tom Wolf, the DuBois Fire Department Parade and Community Days Committee is deeply saddened to announce that the 2020 DuBois Community Days and its related events, scheduled for June 12 and 13, have been canceled for this year,” a press release stated.
Chairman Bob Wachob said the fire department did consider changing the date to later in the year, but decided that wasn’t feasible.
“The problem with that is we start planning Community Days almost a year ahead of time,” said Wachob. “When you book all of these acts and all of these events, I mean, you have to get them early. And obviously, to try to reschedule them at this late stage of the game, it’s almost impossible because they have commitments in other places. Those other places may not have their events, either, but they won’t know in time. So there’s just literally no way we can reschedule Community Days on this short of notice.”
And as firefighters, the safety of the public must come first, said Wachob.
“At this point, we really don’t know how bad it’s going to be, or will be in our area, if it’s going to get any worse, if it’s not going to get any worse,” he said. “And we can’t risk the health of our citizens for something so unknown at this point.”
It’s disheartening, however, because something people often don’t realize that Community Days is not a fundraiser for the fire department, said Wachob.
“There are a tremendous amount of nonprofit groups who participate in Community Days,” said Wachob. “For some of them, it is their primary fundraiser for the year. So it’s not just a blow to the community, it’s also a blow to our community nonprofit organizations. It has a ripple effect. We delayed the decision as long as possible, but at some point all of these organizations and groups need to know whether they’re moving forward or not.”
The committee expressed appreciation to the local residents, organizations and businesses that faithfully support Community Days year-after-year and hope everyone will understand the difficult and regretful decision that the committee has been forced to make. Letters to the many organizations and individuals that donate money to this great community event will be going out this week explaining the cancellation and how donations and sponsorships will be handled going in to next year’s planning.
Though it’s not possible to predict the future, Wachob said one thing is certain — the members of the DVFD Parade Committee will do their best to bring back Community Days in 2021 and make it “bigger and better than ever.”