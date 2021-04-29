DuBOIS — DuBois Community Days, a two-day “celebration of the community” organized by the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department and centered in the DuBois Memorial Park, will return this year, June 11-12, after it was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus restrictions.
The DuBois City Council, at last week’s work session, gave their permission to the DVFD Community and Parade Committee to bring the event back, said Executive Co-Chairman Robert Wachob, noting they have received permission from the state as well. The celebration kicks off a weekend of festivities in DuBois that mark the anniversary of the Great Fire of 1888, which destroyed much of the city and gave birth to the volunteer fire department that has protected it ever since.
“The committee felt strongly that if we don’t bring back it back this year, you may never see Community Days again,” said Community Days Co-Chairman Jeff Baronick. “And we have decided to go ahead with it with the blessing of the fire department and the blessing of the City of DuBois.”
At this time, the committee wants everyone to use their best judgment, Wachob said.
Whether people decide to attend or not to attend, they are asked to do what makes them feel comfortable in either case, said Baronick.
“We have a brand new website this year — duboiscommunitydays.org — and it is extensive,” said Wachob, noting that there is a lot of information posted there already about the 2021 Community Days and more will be posted as it becomes available.
The co-chairmen noted that COVID-19 has taken its financial toll all across the country and the DuBois area is no exception.
“Donations and advertising sponsorships are down dramatically, especially since we are late in announcing it,” said Baronick. “We realize everybody in the area has been hit hard due to COVID, but we’re hoping the community as a whole, including businesses and individuals, will continue to support us.”
Private individuals can donate on the duboiscommunitydays.org website. Additionally on the website, corporations and organizations can still choose one of the advertising packages.
Although this year’s event is sure to provide a lot of entertainment, some adjustments will be made to events and attractions because of COVID-19.
Unfortunately, for children there will not by an inflatable blow-up attractions such as jumpy houses or slides, said Baronick, because there is no practical way to keep these attractions sterilized for the safety of the children.
“We are still going to have face painting and balloon twisting,” said Baronick, noting that all of the people they have hired have been vaccinated.
The committee has decided to add more seating areas, where people will be able to eat food being sold by all of the nonprofit organizations since the inflatable attractions will not be in the park.
The 29th annual event will be held from 5-10 p.m. Friday, June 11 and from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
It will still feature two great nights of live entertainment on the main stage. On Friday night, The Reagan Years, an East Coast original 80s tribute band, will perform, while Saturday night’s entertainment will be the Uptown Band, back by popular demand after appearing on the DuBois stage in 2016.
In addition to all of the nonprofit organizations’ food booths, other attractions will include the 5K race, secondary stage and roaming acts, a junior team tennis tournament, a weightlifting competition, a drum and bugle competition, 3-on-3 basketball, free swimming at the city pool, and the Marvelous Mutts as a featured side attraction.
And when the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department sirens sound, one of western Pennsylvania’s largest and most entertaining Firemen’s Parade will roll down the street at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
As usual, Community Days will conclude at 10 p.m. Saturday, June 12, with Zambelli Fireworks, which are set off near the DuBois City Park. Everyone attending, and the vast majority of DuBois, can witness one of the best small town fireworks displays in the area.
Due to COVID-19, the Garage Party after-event will not be held this year.
According to the website, DuBois Community Days provides for and organizes a multi-day community celebration for the residents of the City of DuBois and all surrounding areas with attractions and entertainment at no to little cost. This celebration can be used as a fundraiser for other nonprofit organizations within the city and surrounding areas, but it is not the primary fundraiser for DuBois Community Days, Inc. The celebration’s purpose is to promote the community and what it offers to area residents and to attract people from outside the area for tourism. Funds raised by the corporation will be expended to support this community activity.