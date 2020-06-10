DuBOIS — It is with regret that the DuBois Area Community Concert Association is canceling the two concerts that had been rescheduled for late this summer, according to President Frank Foulkrod.
The Lords of 52nd Street, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23, and Jason Farnham, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 23, will not be rescheduled.
Instead, we are trying to schedule two other concerts for the spring of 2021. The association will not be holding the annual membership drive for the 2021-2022 concert season until the restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted and members can safely sit together in an auditorium.
The goal is to continue to bring professional, quality, and live on-stage entertainment in the future, said Foulkrod.
"We are grateful for all of the community support the Community Concert Association has received for the past 58 years," said Foulkrod.