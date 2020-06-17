DuBOIS — DuBois Continuum of Care Community is hosting a free virtual forum on "Dementia Care & COVID-19," on June 30 at 2 p.m. It’s set-up through Zoom meeting with a live powerpoint presentation by Becki McCartney, director of social services at DuBois Nursing Home. The forum will provide information along with a question-and-answer time.
To join the Zoom meeting, type in this link: https://zoom.us/j/94110060499?pwd=eDdlaEZiSWkwNIZpUUVlenc3V0dJZz09
Meeting ID: 941 1006 0499
Password: 959248
For more information, please call Darla at 814-375-5483.