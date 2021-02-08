DuBOIS — As long as the COVID-19 vaccine is available, pharmacist Bill Drahushak and his team at DuBois Drug & Wellness are committed to vaccinating as many people in the community through clinics being held at the J.E. DuBois Hose Co. 3.
“This is a community project. We have been working countless hours to make this happen for the entire community,” said Drahushak. “Very early on in the process of when they said they were going to release this to pharmacies, we decided as a company and as a team, we were going to do this. There’s tons of hours of signing up for things and making sure that we have policy and procedures in place. I could never do this alone. But we decided that this is what we wanted to do for the community.”
About three weeks ago, the pharmacy, located on South Brady Street, first received the Moderna vaccine which required them purchasing a special freezer. Since then, Drahushak estimates they have already vaccinated close to 600 people.
While that’s a large number of vaccinations so far, Drahushak said the pharmacy has 2,500 people who signed up on a waiting list, but he only received 100 vaccines from the state last week.
“It’s not an issue with anything else except for distribution and it’s statewide,” said Drahushak. “There’s only so much to go around. I want people to understand what we’re trying to do, how we’re trying to help them, because ultimately it is about helping the community and helping people return to normal.”
Drahushak said the pharmacy requests the vaccine on a weekly basis.
“For this (last) week, for example; we had requested 500 vaccines. We got one hundred,” said Drahushak. “The state was given 160,000 vaccines for the entire state for all providers who are doing this right now. So it’s a bit of a logjam right now. Hopefully that’s going to get better because we built our clinic to last for a very long time. We’re looking at this as a marathon, not a sprint. If we can get vaccines, I can do anywhere from 500 to 600 people a week. But I have to get the vaccine.”
Drahushak said he is thankful to have been able to secure the fire hall through the City of DuBois because the pharmacy would not be large enough to hold the clinics.
“But the City of DuBois has been great. Sandy Township was great too, they gave us basically use of any fire hall we wanted, whether it be Sandy Township or DuBois,” said Drahushak. “The one that was probably the easiest access and had a room that we could set up and use was Third Ward. So that’s why we’re using it. The municipalities have been fantastic. Anything I’ve asked for, they’re all willing to help because everybody wants to do this.”
Drahushak also said he’s trying to keep distribution of the vaccine to local residents even though he gets requests from people outside of the area.
“Quite frankly, we’re trying to take care of our community ... DuBois and the surrounding areas,” he said.
Drahushak noted that they don’t let any of the vaccine go to waste.
“If we find we have five extra doses because of cancellations, we scramble and call five people,” he said. “And the CDC has recommended that too. You don’t want to waste doses, so that’s our number one thing.”
Drahushak said the best thing for people who want to get the vaccine to do is sign up through the DuBois Drug & Wellness website, where there is a registration form. Once that is filled out and submitted, that person goes into the queue. As the pharmacy receives the vaccine, they call people from that list in the order their registration was received and if they meet the current phase criteria.
“And people are so happy, so excited when they get that phone call asking them if they can come in to get the vaccine,” he said.
To date, the pharmacy has been serving personal care homes and holding clinics for anyone that fits into the Phase 1A category.
Last Friday, DuBois Area School District essential employees who met the Phase 1A category were able to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine through the clinic, said Drahushak. He noted that Superintendent Wendy Benton and him were very clear as to who was eligible to receive the vaccine from the district. Out of approximately 400 people, only 160 were eligible to receive the vaccine.
“If I could help them all, I would. But again, we don’t have enough vaccines. There’s just not enough to go around right now,” said Drahushak. “Wendy contacted us fairly early when we started to get the vaccine so this was kind of in the works for awhile.”
Though it’s a monumental task, Drahushak said DuBois Drug & Wellness is trying to do this with a personal touch.
“The clinic is built around just 20 people an hour. It’s built so that there is spacing. There’s social distancing. It is built so that they are given a shot and can ask questions. There’s a large amount of care that goes into that,” said Drahushak. “That’s how we developed it during the process because I wasn’t interested in people driving through and then us giving them the shot. People have questions about this. They turn to their pharmacist. That’s what we’re doing. That’s what we are trying to instill in people and part of us trying to help people.”