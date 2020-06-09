DuBOIS — Despite the pandemic, the DuBois Area School District and Intermediate Unit 6 gifted consortium were still able to hold the Elementary Reading Competition and the Math 24 Competition virtually, according to Leigh Anne May, DASD K-6 gifted support teacher.
“COVID-19 really challenged us all this school year and I feel both teachers and students rose to that challenge,” said May. “It has changed how we do everything and for me as a gifted teacher part of Intermediate Unit 6 gifted consortium that meant changing how we do academic competitions that involve many school districts.”
On May 20, after much planning and preparation, the gifted consortium, with host Laura Heasley from Redbank Valley, were able to have the reading competition with students joining via Zoom. The third/fourth grade division started at 10 a.m. with nine teams from DuBois, Brookville, Punxsutawney, Redbank, Cranberry, and North Clarion. The fifth/sixth grade division began at 1 p.m. with seven teams from DuBois, Brookville, Punxsutawney, Redbank, Cranberry and North Clarion.
This year, said May, instead of students switching from room to room at Redbank Intermediate School, they switched Zoom rooms each round of play to compete against another team from another district. There were five Zoom rooms set up for the third/fourth grade division and there were four Zoom rooms set up for the fifth/sixth grade division.
In each room there were two moderators who read the questions and kept score. After the moderator reads the question, the teams are to confer with each other without the other team hearing which is hard in a typical Zoom room. The solution to this was to create Zoom breakout rooms, so after each question was asked both teams were sent to their Zoom breakout rooms to discuss the answer to the question and they were given 25 seconds to talk before the moderators would bring them back to the room.
Overall the competition went really well, said May.
“Yes we had our share of glitches with microphones not working and the internet kicking kids off,” May said. “I personally had two laptops, an iPad and my phone all working at the same time being a moderator in a Zoom room and getting phone calls from parents to help a child whose technology wasn’t working and I know the other moderators were doing the same thing.”
In the third/fourth grade division, Punxsutawney team 1 was first place with 49 points, Brookville was second place with 44.5, Redbank was third place with 40 points and then it was DuBois team 1 with 36.5 points, Punxsutawney team 2 with 32 points, Cranberry team 1 with 31 points, DuBois team 2 with 20 points, Cranberry team 2 with 12.5 and then North Clarion with 7 points.
In the fifth/sixth grade division there was a three-way tie for first place with Punxsutawney, Cranberry, and Brookville Team 2 all having a final score of 34 points. The tie break used was the most points scored without the points from steals. Cranberry was first place with 25 points without steals, Punxsutawney was second place with a score of 24 points without steals, Brookville Team 2 was third place with a score of 22 points without steals. Then Redbank Valley had 33 points, Brookville Team 1 had 28 points, DuBois had 27.5 Points and North Clarion had 18 points. Each team in each division will receive a hand-created bookmark from Redbank Valley and the students from the top three teams in each division will receive Amazon cards.
On May 26, the I.U. 6 Gifted Consortium Math 24 competition was also held virtually with the planning of Host Nicole Gorog from Keystone School District and with help from Mark Losey, CEO/PreK-12 EdTech specialist and the teachers from the competing districts.
Seventeen students competed through the Math 24 program on the First in Math website. There are four divisions in the Math 24 competition, fourth grade with six students who competed, fifth grade with four students who competed, sixth grade with two students who competed, and seventh/eighth grade with five students who competed.
DuBois students Alyssa Catalano and Sonia Parekh competed in the fifth-grade division and seventh-grader Jay Parekh competed in the seventh/eighth grade division. Alyssa Catalano took first place completing 53 percent of level 5 and Parekh took second place completing 6 percent of level 5 in the fifth-grade division. Jay Parekh took first place in the seventh/eighth grade division completing 28 percent of level 7. Jay has been competing in Math 24 since fifth grade and has taken first place each year.
“I am proud of all the students and teachers involved in these competitions and that with all of us working together we were able to make it happen in spite of the stay at home orders,” said May. “I am looking forward to hosting the reading competition at the DuBois Middle School next year either in person or virtually.”