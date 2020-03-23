DuBOIS — DuBois area funeral homes are planning to convert to gatherings of 10 people or less, and are working to implement online streaming services.
Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 211 S. Main St. issued a press release about providing the best possible care for families at an already emotional time, while also respecting health concerns in the area.
“We realize that the death of a loved one is already a stressful and sad life event that has now taken on an additional unwanted burden,” the news release says. “The Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium will do everything in their power to create a meaningful service, while meeting the social distancing recommendations set forth by government officials and the health care community.”
Jeff Baronick said it is a very sensitive time for everyone, but despite that, funeral homes still have to be there to serve local families.
Baronick is recommending small, private gatherings with immediate family, discouraging large gatherings. He also advises that those who are showing symptoms of being sick stay home. Funeral officials are also working on implementing live streaming services for people who are unable to attend visitations and funerals.
Dennis Adamson of Adamson Funeral Chapel said they are following the same guidelines — a viewing will be around 10 people or less. He is also in talks about implementing live streaming services.
These circumstances are hurtful for family and friends, Adamson said, since some will not be able to have the closure for which they had hoped.
Although it’s something Adamson hasn’t experienced yet, this may cause families to change their plans, possibly reverting to cremation. It will even be difficult for people to obtain flowers or other sorts of gifts with shops being closed.
“These are things that have to be done for the protection of everybody — the public, family and friends and ourselves,” he said.
Leo Nedza of Leo Nedza Funeral Home on West DuBois Avenue said although he doesn’t host many funerals, he is also following guidelines recommended by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, including limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.
“I haven’t experienced any of it yet, so I don’t know what I would do at this point,” he said.
Nedza said families will most likely be choosing to have more immediate burials with only immediate family members.