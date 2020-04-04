DuBOIS — City of DuBois Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, partnering with Guardian Elder Care in Brockway, donated approximately 500 masks this week to Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
“Herm called me around 10 a.m. Monday morning to check on how things were going at Christ the King Manor,” Chief Financial Officer Ed Andrulonis said. “I told him that we are taking all precautions to protect our residents and employees.”
Andrulonis said Suplizio asked if CTK needed anything and he told him that they were running low on N95 masks needed for those employees providing direct care to residents.
Suplizio said he’d call Andrulonis back shortly.
“Within two hours, Herm had secured 1,000 N95 masks for Christ the King Manor through a generous donation from Guardian Elder Care and CTKM board member Jane Bryndel,” Andrulonis said.
“We are so grateful for Herm’s leadership in this challenging time and for the generosity of Guardian Healthcare and all of our board members who provide us daily support,” Andrulonis said.
Suplizio said, as city manager, he contacted several of the nursing homes in the area, such as Christ the King Manor, to see if they needed anything or if the city could be of any assistance.
“After talking to Ed Andrulonis, he told me they were in need of some masks,” Suplizio said. “So I took it upon myself to make a couple of calls and I reached out to Mike Eperesi from Guardian Health Elder Care and he provided us with 500 masks for Christ the King Manor. I cannot thank Guardian Elder Care enough for helping us in a situation like this. It just goes to show you what we can do when we all work together to get something accomplished.”
Eperesi, chief financial officer at Guardian, said many of their suppliers are rationing their supplies.
“At Guardian, we have 60 units within our 60 homes. We couldn’t wait for that and we went overseas and imported masks directly. We know there are a lot of smaller facilities in need,” Eperesi said. “There was a need at Christ the King and we ordered 20,000 masks from Brookville Glove. We went back to Brookville Glove and asked them to hold our order and proceed with their (CTKM) order. We had 10,000 already.”
“We didn’t know they were in need until Herm contacted us. His ability to care for the community is just remarkable. We were glad to work with him. Neighbors caring for neighbors,” Eperesi said. “The masks are very important. We talked about it and we were willing to help and we feel good about it. We hope to help Christ the King Manor on an ongoing basis. We have been helping a lot of smaller companies who don’t have access to the personal protective equipment. We think it is critically important to do that.”