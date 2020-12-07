DuBOIS — Just a small group of people gathered in the DuBois City Memorial Park Friday night to watch the annual Christmas tree lighting during the Brighten The Night event, hosted by Downtown DuBois Inc. and Priority First Federal Credit Union.
This year, instead of performing in front of a crowd, the Lakeshore Singers sang Christmas carols into a cell phone streaming live on Facebook.
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, the board of Downtown DuBois Inc. decided to host this annual event virtually instead of in-person.
The annual Brighten The Night tradition continued, however, with city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio reading “The Night Before Christmas.”
Sarah Swope, the Clearfield County Fair Queen, with help from Suplizio, lit the community Christmas tree.
And finally, the man himself — Santa Claus — made his grand entrance along with Mrs. Claus.
Emcee duties were conducted by Dr. Chris Shaw.
“The committee that organized Brighten The Night didn’t want to leave anything out,” Linda Crandall, president of the Downtown DuBois board, said. “We thank them for their time and effort in putting this together and to the city and its crew for their help in decorating not just the tree, but the entire town for the holidays.”