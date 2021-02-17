DuBOIS — Sheri Price, the 2020-21 DuBois Area Jaycees president, has been named one of the “Dare To” award recipients from Pennsylvania Jaycees Neil Hanes.
The “Dare To” award, which was presented during a virtual presentation on Jan. 29, encompasses many attributes, some of which include overcoming adversity, evolving as a leader, and facing the pandemic as a hurdle that can be jumped over rather than feared, according to Hanes. In addition, an award recipient made their chapter better because they stepped up to the challenge that was 2020.
Like many other state Jaycees presidents, Price faced a challenge when it came to the coronavirus pandemic.
While she knew it was going to be rough to hold fundraisers that were safe during a worldwide pandemic, Price didn’t let that deter her or her membership from their mission in serving their community.
Over the course of 2020, the DuBois Jaycees were able to conduct a drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt, a gift card tree raffle, virtual scholarship interviews, held their golf scramble for scholarship and partnered with the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce for theirs, did a virtual Cash Bash in lieu of their normal reverse lottery and held both of their Thanksgiving dinner deliveries and Christmas shopping spree for local families.
In some cases, their events were better attended and raised more funds than in previous “normal” years, according to the DuBois Jaycees.
“I am so humbled to be one of three local Jaycees chapter presidents to receive a 2020 ‘Dare To’ award from the Pennsylvania Jaycees,” said Price. “This award was presented to a few of us who dared to be innovative, dared to persevere, and dared to let nothing stop us.”
The phrase, “Dare To,” came from Hanes’ slogan during his tenure as the Jaycees state president. His motto was a reminder that people can do anything when they dare to challenge themselves and not let fear stop them from something that seems impossible. That is why he created the award for those who ‘dared to’ step out of their comfort zone and become a leader among their community and their chapter.
Price was one of three presidents named as a recipient of the “Dare To” award. John Stinavage of the Honesdale Jaycees and Molly Hargreaves of the Beaver Area Jaycees were also honored with this award as well.
The DuBois Area Jaycees is an organization that is made up of young working professionals in the DuBois area. Members are between the ages of 21-40, and come from a variety of professional backgrounds, according to the organization’s website.
The DuBois Area Jaycees congratulates all of the winners named by the state Jaycees. A full list of the award recipients can be found on their Facebook page.