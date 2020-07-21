DuBOIS — The DuBois Lions Club will host an outdoor basket raffle at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 2 in the DuBois City Park from noon until 5 p.m.
Ticket holders of the Nite at the Races can get a refund. There will be an opportunity to purchase the “big prize” raffle tickets and 50-50 tickets this day as well.
This is the DuBois Lions Club primary fundraiser to raise money for services for the visually impaired, diabetes prevention and treatment, youth programs, and student scholarships. Anyhone who wants to support the DuBois Lions Club is invited to stop by on Aug. 2.