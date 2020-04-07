DuBOIS — Raymond Cusick, 38, of DuBois, accused of sexually assaulting a child, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on March 20 before District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois.
On March 11, Sandy Township Police charged Cusick, of Quarry Avenue, with two counts of statutory sexual assault – 11 years older; aggravated indecent assault – complainant less than 13 years old; aggravated indecent assault of a child; two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age; and two counts of corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or above, all felony charges.
Cusick was represented at the preliminary hearing by the Clearfield County Public Defenders Office. He was placed in the county jail on March 11 in lieu of $50,000 bail. Formal arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 15 in the Clearfield County Courthouse Annex Courtroom.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Cusick is accused of sexually assaulting a child between 2016 and 2018.
The child, now 10 years old, first reported to the Child Advocacy Center on Aug. 8, 2019, that Cusick “molested” her. The victim stated that she would go to his house to see a friend of hers “to protect her because Raymond would touch her and she was only 5 years old.”
The victim also described a time when she and another juvenile allegedly were assaulted and Cusick, she said, told her not to tell anyone, the affidavit said.
A second victim, age 11, was also interviewed on Aug. 8, 2019, and stated that Cusick was “this guy that touched us.”