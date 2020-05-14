DuBOIS — A 30-year-old DuBois man faces felony charges after allegedly threatening to “kill someone,” according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On May 1, DuBois City Police charged Joseph Obdiah Fleming, 525 Liberty Boulevard, DuBois Manor Motel, DuBois, with felony counts of making terroristic threats causing the evacuation of a building, etc., making terroristic threats causing serious public inconvenience, criminal mischief – damage property and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police went to the DuBois Manor Motel at 5:59 p.m. April 30 in response to a report of an irate man threatening to kill someone. Police were told that the man, believed to be Fleming, then reportedly stated, “They are going to have to kill me” before disconnecting the call.
The affidavit said police approached the front door of Fleming’s room and reportedly heard what sounded like a round of ammunition being chambered in a firearm as Fleming reportedly began screaming at the officers. One officer responded to the rear of the room and additional officers were called to the scene, including officers from the city police department, Sandy Township and state police. Officers surrounded the area from areas of cover and pointed service weapons at Fleming’s door.
One officer continued to communicate with Fleming through his closed door as he reportedly repeated the statements made to 911 dispatch — “I’m going to kill someone” and “You’re going to have to kill me,” the affidavit said. The officer heard the sound of glass breaking and saw the door moving as Fleming reportedly began striking or throwing items at it. Fleming initially stated that he was standing by the bathroom door and that he had a pistol.
Fleming was reportedly ordered several times to place the gun on the ground and to leave the room with his hands above his head, the affidavit said. However, he became more irate and stated, “This is your time to shine. This is what you get paid to do. Open that door and shoot me.” As he was continually ordered to leave the room and place the firearm on the ground, Fleming reportedly shouted, “I have an AR-15 and I’m going to kill someone.”
The affidavit said guests in two adjoining rooms were evacuated and escorted to a safer location. Fleming then reportedly abruptly opened the door and yelled, “Do it.” An officer was briefly able to see Fleming’s hands and he did not appear to be in possession of a firearm. He was apparently startled at the sight of officers aiming firearms at him and quickly retreated into the room as the door swung closed behind him.
The officer was able to pursue Fleming into the room and apprehend him without any further struggle, the affidavit said. He was handcuffed and searched and no firearm was found. He then told the police he was not in possession of a firearm.
The police evaluated the room and observed considerable damage, including the bathroom sink’s having been removed from the wall and water freely running onto the floor and throughout the motel room. Damage was estimated at $5,000.
Fleming is being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22 at Ford’s office.