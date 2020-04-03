DuBOIS — The City of DuBois building and parks will remain temporarily closed to the public in light of the statewide COVID-19-related stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday, according to Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“I first want to let everyone know not to panic in this situation. That is probably the worst thing to do,” said Suplizio. “That being said, Gov. Wolf has issued a stay-at-home order for the entire state as the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to more than 5,800 Wednesday. I think it’s best for all of us that if we can stay home, stay home.”
On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that an additional 1,211 people tested positive for COVID-19. Cases of the virus have been confirmed in 62 of 67 counties and at least 90 people have died after contracting it. As of Thursday, Pennsylvania officials put the total confirmed cases in the state at 7,016.
Residents are limited to leaving their homes for tasks “essential to maintain health and safety” for themselves or family members, including taking care of pets and obtaining medical supplies or visiting health care professionals. Wolf has thus far relied on voluntary compliance rather than actively enforcing the order.
“At this time, law enforcement will be focused on ensuring that residents are aware of the order and informing the public of social distancing practices rather than enforcement,” the governor’s office said in a statement. “To report a noncompliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number or the nearest Pennsylvania State Police station.”
“Speaking to all of the parents out there, you also need to follow these rules regarding your kids,” said Suplizio. “Don’t let them go to the city park and play basketball or baseball or congregate where there are more than five or 10 people together. There is nothing wrong with going out and taking a walk around your house or exercising around your yard. But what we’re trying to do is put a stop to the spreading of the virus. If you don’t need to go out, don’t go out. This is not a time that you should be going out to congregate.”
While city offices will remain closed to the public, employees are still answering phones for anyone who needs assistance with city business.
“As always, the city puts their residents as their number one priority,” said Suplizio. “If we are all responsible and do the right thing, this pandemic will be over sooner than later. We will get through this together.”