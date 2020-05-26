DuBOIS — A contracted employee who provided services to the DuBois Nursing Home was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday.
DuBois Nursing Home Assistant Administrator Karen Brown, in a letter to residents and family members which was posted on the DuBois Continuum Of Care Community’s Facebook page Monday, confirmed that the nursing home received notification of the confirmed case on Sunday.
In the letter, Brown said the contracted employee was not symptomatic and was tested as part of her provider’s protocol. Families on the unit where the contracted employee provided care have been notified, Brown said.
The contracted employee was excluded from the facility upon notification of the positive test and will remain excluded from providing care at the nursing home until the return to work for Health Care Providers have been met in accordance with the Department of Health guidelines, Brown said in the letter.
Brown said the contracted employee did wear the necessary protective personal equipment during the time they worked at the nursing home in the previous 14 days.
Brown said the nursing home has continued to screen all employees, including contracted employees, who enter the building and continue with visitation restriction. The facility continues with no resident active COVID cases at this time, she said.
Brown said the nursing home will contact families if their loved one is suspected or diagnosed with COVID-19.
The number of certified beds at the DuBois Nursing Home is listed at 140, according to the medicarelist.com website.
“Resident safety is our top priority,” said Brown in the letter. “We continue to stay in very close communication with local and state health officials and taking all appropriate steps related to COVID-19. We continue to not permit visitors per the direction of the local health department.”
“We understand that you are concerned about your loved one, but it is crucial that we continue to restrict visitation to reduce the spread of this virus,” Brown said in the letter. “We also understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important to our residents. Family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or other social media formats.”
Brown said the nursing home will continue to provide updates as they become available. She said the nursing home is adhering to all directions from the local and state health department. Updated information will also be available on the facility’s website.