DuBOIS — The DuBois Nursing Home has a cumulative total of 24 confirmed resident cases of COVID-19, according to a weekly update provided by the DuBois Continuum of Care Community on its website Friday.
According to Friday’s report, there are no new confirmed resident cases.
There are also no new residents at the DuBois Nursing Home with new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period.
There are no new confirmed staff cases of COVID-19, with the cumulative total at 14 confirmed staff cases of COVID-19. There are no new staff members with new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period.
The DuBois Village is still reporting zero confirmed resident cases of COVID-19 and zero staff cases of COVID-19.
Per the guidelines, any newly confirmed cases or clusters of respiratory symptoms within 72 hours occur, the website will be updated by 5 p.m. the next calendar day.
Due to government privacy requirements, the nursing home cannot divulge specific information about the individuals who have tested positive or have symptoms of COVID-19. The new reporting requirements will not replace normal communication regarding changes in resident condition. Facility staff will continue to contact family members directly with any resident changes in condition including symptoms of COVID-19.