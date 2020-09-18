DuBOIS — The DuBois Nursing Home now has a cumulative total of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including residents and staff, according to its website update on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
In an update provided by the DuBois Continuum of Care Wednesday, the nursing home reported that the cumulative total of confirmed resident cases of COVID-19 is 39.
The cumulative total for confirmed staff cases at the nursing home is 20.
There are no COVID-related deaths reported by the nursing home.
According to Wednesday’s report from the nursing home, there is one new staff member who had new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period. Zero new residents had new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period.
The DuBois Village is still reporting zero confirmed resident cases of COVID-19 and zero staff cases of COVID-19.
When contacted by the Courier Express for comment about the increase of cases, DuBois Continuum of Care Executive Director Lori Jamison issued the following statement Thursday:
“DuBois Continuum of Care is concerned for the ongoing welfare, safety and health of our residents and employees. As we all work together through this unchartered path, ongoing communication is essential. DuBois Nursing Home has followed the recommended protective measures as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Pennsylvania Department of Health and local health department,” Jamison said in her statement.
“We are actively monitoring our residents and employees for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and are working with our local and state health departments,” said Jamison. “We are also in close contact and have utilized resources available through the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program. The Infection Prevention Team, working with Allegheny Healthcare System, under Act 24 was in the facility this week. Our staff members continue to follow the CDC’s recommendations to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. These include strict hand-washing procedures and utilizing Personal Protective Equipment per the guidelines.”
In her statement, Jamison also said, “We are maintaining close communication with our families’ phone calls and notifications as well as our website. We want to thank our dedicated DuBois team members for their ongoing dedication to our residents.”
Due to government privacy requirements, the nursing home cannot divulge specific information about the individuals who have tested positive or have symptoms of COVID-19. The new reporting requirements will not replace normal communication regarding changes in resident condition. Facility staff will continue to contact family members directly with any resident changes in condition including symptoms of COVID-19, according to the DuBois Continuum of Care website.