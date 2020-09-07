DuBOIS — The DuBois Continuum of Care Community has reported four new confirmed resident cases of COVID-19 and seven new confirmed staff cases of COVID as of Sunday, according to a notification letter to family members posted on their website.
All of the reported cases are in the DuBois Nursing Home, which now has a total of 36 cases between residents and staff members, according to the letter.
The DuBois Nursing Home reported a cumulative total of 22 confirmed resident cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. There are two residents with new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period.
In addition, the cumulative total of confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 is 14 as of Sunday. There is one staff member with new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period.
The DuBois Village reported zero confirmed resident cases of COVID-19 to date and zero confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 to date.
“As our nation, commonwealth and local community continue to weather the coronavirus pandemic, we believe it is extremely important that accurate communication occur,” said Executive Director Lori Jamison. “We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.”
Jamison stated that the Continuum of Care is taking the steps based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the local Health Department and Emergency Management Agencies to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19, such as:
- Enhanced infection control precautions
- Screening residents, staff, and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms
- The use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building
- Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests
- Postponing communal activities
On May 8, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a new reporting structure for facilities to follow. The new structure directs facilities to implement a notification system in which information can be readily provided to residents, responsible parties and family members.
The system will provide a weekly update regarding COVID-19 including the number of active cases in residents and staff, said Jamison.
“Any new confirmed resident cases will be reported within the next calendar day,” she said in the letter. “In addition, the nursing home will report any instance in which three or more residents present with respiratory symptoms over a 72-hour period. The same criteria will be used to report new confirmed cases or symptomatic cases in staff.”
Jamison said the nursing home will be updating their website with the most current information. A weekly update will be provided each Friday. Per the guidelines above, any newly confirmed cases or clusters of respiratory symptoms within 72 hours occur, the website will be updated by 5 p.m. the next calendar day.
Due to government privacy requirements, Jamison said they cannot divulge specific information about the individuals who have tested positive or have symptoms of COVID-19.
“The new reporting requirements will not replace our normal communication with you regarding changes in resident condition,” Jamison said in the letter. “Facility staff will continue to contact you directly with any resident changes in condition including symptoms of COVID-19.”
Those with questions regarding a family member are asked to contact the facility.