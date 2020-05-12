DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council substituted Thursday’s work session for Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting and will not meet again until May 26, the day after Memorial Day.
The changes are a result of the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.
Memorial DayThe annual proclamation of Memorial Day was passed with the mayor and council calling on citizens to recognize the occasion and pay homage to American veterans who have fallen in service to the country.
Tax paymentsThe council passed a resolution to extend the period to pay county and city property taxes at face value until Oct. 30.
The period for paying those taxes at the discount rate has passed. Any taxes paid between now and Oct. 30 will be paid at face value. After Oct. 30, a 10 percent penalty will be imposed.
Questions should be addressed to the City Treasurer’s Office at the city building.
Hydrant flushingThe city began the annual hydrant flushing on Sunday. That process typically lasts about 10 days, during which residents may experience low water pressure and/or cloudy water for a brief period.
The council’s next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.