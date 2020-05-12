Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 26 POSSIBLE. * WHERE...WARREN, CLEARFIELD, CAMBRIA, CAMERON, TIOGA, SOMERSET AND SULLIVAN COUNTIES. * WHEN...THE FREEZE WARNING FOR THIS MORNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS TEMPERATURES ARE WELL ABOVE FREEZINMG IN MOST LOCATIONS. THE FREEZE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE PROTECTIVE MEASURES NOW AS FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD DAMAGE OR KILL TENDER PLANTS AND VEGETATION. POTTED PLANTS SHOULD BE BROUGHT INSIDE. THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND ON THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE AND TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR ON THE WEB AT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&