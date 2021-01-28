DuBOIS — DuBois City police apprehended a male juvenile Sunday morning and believe he is responsible for entering more than 40 unlocked vehicles and removing items from them over the past several weeks in the city and Sandy Township.
Police Chief Blaine Clark said Saturday night and in the wee hours of Sunday, city officers worked on foot and in patrol cars searching for the suspect.
He was located and apprehended shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Park Avenue and Maple Avenue after an officer tracked his footprints in the snow.
“I am very proud of both officers, who never stopped throughout the night and into the morning hours to locate and bring to justice the suspect,” Clark said.
He added a plea to residents to keep their vehicles locked, valuables out of sight and “stay vigilant.”
Clark distributed a press release on the case during Monday’s DuBois City Council meeting.
During the meeting, in response to a question, Clark said the city’s K-9 officer, Ace, and his handler, Officer Zayne Rhed are keeping the pressure on drug activity in the city and are doing great work in that regard.
Treasurer’s salaryThe council passed the first reading of Council Bill 1959 which will, if adopted, set the salary for the city treasurer for 2022-25.
The elected position, currently held by Lisa LaBrasca Becker, is one of the municipal offices that will be on the ballot this year. By law, the salary of an elected official cannot be increased during their term of office, which is why the council is considering doing so this year.
Council Bill 1959 will set the starting salary at $24,000 and increase it by 3 percent each year until it reaches $26,225.45 in 2025.
Seeking bidsAt last week’s work session, council members authorized seeking bids for the Maple Avenue water line project, Maple Avenue sidewalks project and Penn Highlands Access Road near South Sixth Street and Sunflower Drive.
The city will also seek bids for consultant services to prepare this year’s Community Development Block Grant.
Wildlife studiesThe council approved a request Thursday from Austin Swanson to allow students in the Penn State DuBois Wildlife Program to use the Beaver Meadow Trail for educational purposes.
Upcoming meetings
The next work session will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
The next regular meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.