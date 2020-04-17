FALLS CREEK — The DuBois Regional Airport has received an award of $1.9 million through an application for campus enhancement and improvement projects. The Federal Aviation Administration and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation allocated funds to the airport for use toward plans for improvements and additions to the airport.
“We are really pleased that funding was included that will allow the airport to move forward with planning for upgrades and improvements to the airport facilities,” said airport Manager Bob Shaffer. “We have to thank Sen. (Bob) Casey and Congressman Glenn (GT) Thompson for their support for making these funds available for the airports continued growth and viability.”
The application to the Airport Improvement Program began in 2018 with a feasibility study by local consulting firms KTH Architects and GAI Consultants.
Through the 2020 CARES Act Grants, this will provide funds to increase the federal share to 100 percent for AIP and supplemental discretionary grants already planned for fiscal year 2020.
Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs. Providing this additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances. The amount provided to each airport was based on a formula that included 2018 boardings, debt service payments, and monetary reserves.
DuBois Regional Airport and Southern Airways, the airport’s essential air service, still operate the full schedule of daily flights.
“The airport continues to operate under federal guidelines,” said Shaffer. “Both passengers and general aviation traffic are greatly reduced.”
For more information about the airport, visit www.duboisairport.com or www.iflysouthern.com or call 800-329-0485 and use airport code DUJ.