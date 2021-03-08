FALLS CREEK — The DuBois Regional Airport is looking at receiving approximately $13,000 from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act (CRRSA), according to Manager Bob Shaffer.
Shaffer, at the recent Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority meeting, said Chairman Jay Chamberlin asked that Shaffer look at possibly filtering or cleaning the terminal building area better with that money as schools and other public buildings have done.
“So we’re trying to work with some local contractors on what opportunities we might have,” said Shaffer.
It is unclear at this time how much money the airport will actually receive, said Chamberlin, noting that the act is a little complicated to read.
“I appreciate Bob and (authority secretary) Bonnie (Sylvester) working on that and keeping up on those funds available,” said Chamberlin.