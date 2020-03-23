FALLS CREEK — In accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s directive, the DuBois Regional Airport remains open and Southern Airways continues to fly its full schedule daily, according to Airport Manager Bob Shaffer.
“Passengers are down from the normal everyday we had grown accustomed to but nothing is the same as it was,” said Shaffer.
Southern Airways, the local airport’s essential air service, announced “the most customer-centric policy in the industry for flight changes needed as a result of COVID-19.”
In the belief that travel within the national air transportation network is a matter of critical importance to the health and safety of America’s citizens, all change fees have been suspended through April 15 on all Southern flights, regardless of fare class or date purchased (differences in fare will continue to apply).
Customers in the basic economy fare will be able to cancel and rebook flights for any published Southern Airways fare. In addition, passengers may change the route of travel, the day of travel, or the passenger traveling.
“These are unprecedented times for our nation, our customers, and our employees,” said Stan Little, chairman and CEO of Southern. “We are doing everything possible, within reason, to accommodate the needs of the American people and our team members.”
“First and foremost in this effort is the health and safety of everyone traveling,” said Little. “We are re-doubling our efforts to clean all surfaces between flights and to ensure that our customers travel in the safest environment possible. At Southern Airways, you will never fly with more than eight other passengers and two crew, so opportunities for exposure are extremely limited. Moreover, our flights do not exceed 10,000 feet in altitude, so pressurized air is never pumped into the cabin.”
Southern reported that most of their hometowns have thus far proven very resilient to the virus in comparison to other areas of the country.
In accordance with the directive from the President and Governor, the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority has canceled its meeting this month.