FALLS CREEK — The new terminal rehabilitation building project is expected to start today (Monday) at the DuBois Regional Airport, according to Manager Bob Shaffer.
“It’s a little late in coming, and it’ll be a little difficult to get the entire project done, particularly the outdoor painting, unless we continue to have this wonderful weather that we’ve had this past week, but I kind of think it’s going to disappear here on us,” Shaffer said at Friday’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority meeting.
“This may be one of those things that’ll carry through the winter and into the spring, where we’ll have to give an extension to allow the contractor to finish painting outside, which is part of this project,” said Shaffer.
There were a variety of things that airport officials wanted to accomplish with this project, noted Shaffer.
“About three years ago, Jay (Chamberlin), prior to his chairmanship said, we’ve got to do something with those restrooms by the restaurant,” said Shaffer. “And you know, everybody agreed. There was no issue. They needed an upgrade. Well, that upgrade kind of spawned this entire facelift, if you will, of the terminal facility. We’ve had issues with the floors, as we’ve talked. We needed a paint job. We have some doors that leak some pretty good water, we’re replacing those. So, we’re fixing a multitude of evils and we were on a rather tight budget when we started that.”
Shaffer proposed a change order to the authority which include adding flooring to three additional rooms.
“And we’d go through and the burgundy doors that we have, we would repaint them and the frames. There are actually 25 additional doors that we would paint. And those are both add-ons, ones $3,250 and $4,300,” said Shaffer.
A solar panel recommendation was made to the airport officials by a consultant that would change how they would do the electric heat that they’re putting in the vestibule. That would mean a deduction of $1,550 for that.
The change orders would add a total vet to the project of $6,000 to further enhance the building, said Shaffer.
“And I’m sure as we go through, we’ll find other little things, but this is initially upfront what we’d like to do to get the project underway here,” said Shaffer, noting the changes are all FAA eligible.
In February, the authority signed an agreement with GAI Consultants of DuBois for the design and engineering of the project. The amount of the agreement is $280,345.71, which includes a subcontractor fee.
The airport is eligible to receive FAA funding through a special grant that will be used to improve the terminal area. The project will also include, but not exclusively, main lobby public restroom rehabilitation/relocation, relocation/expansion of Transportation Security Administration office and security line areas, and relocation/expansion of available restaurant area, water service improvements and access improvements.
The authority approved the change orders.