DuBOIS — Organizers for the DuBois Relay For Life will be trying to make up for lost time as they plan to hold the annual Car Cruz-In, along with Light the Night, later this month.
The ninth annual Car Cruz-In, a day of fun for car enthusiasts of all ages first started in 2012 by Bud and Eva McKee to benefit the DuBois Relay For Life, will be held from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the DuBois City Park. If there is inclement weather, the event will be canceled.
Registration will start at 2 p.m. with a fee of $5 per car. This will be a non-judged event and is open to anything with wheels, said Eva McKee.
Children are asked to bring their power wheels or peddle cars to do a lap and then put the cars on display.
The public is invited to attend.
“We raise money at this event by the public voting for their favorite set of wheels with a collection can in front of it,” said McKee.
Over the years, the Car Cruz-In has raised more than $4,300 for the American Cancer Society’s DuBois Relay For Life.
There will also be food, a DJ, a basket raffle, car trivia and a 50/50.
For more information, call 814-236-2327 and ask for Bud or Eva or follow them on Facebook at Car Cruz-In, Relay for Life of DuBois.
That same evening, Relay for Life of DuBois will hold the Light the Night event, from 6-9 p.m. in the DuBois City Park. This will involve lighting the luminary bags that would have been lit at the Relay For Life in July but was canceled because of COVID-19.
For a donation, people can have a Luminaria displayed in memory or in honor of a loved one affected by cancer. Bags will be available for a donation at the Car Cruz-In starting at 2 p.m. Bags will be on display starting at 4 p.m., while lighting of the bags will start at 6 p.m.
Anyone who would like to purchase a bag before Sept. 26 can call 814-541-0081.
“We are trying to have money raised at these two events in place of the July Relay For Life,” said McKee. “The American Cancer Society, like many other places, has taken a large hit this year with COVID-19. We are all looking forward to 2021 and hope to have many events next year. We want to thank everyone who has supported us for 2020 and years past. We look forward to your support in 2021 and for years to come.”
Anyone who would like to just make a donation to the American Cancer Society can call Eva McKee, event leader, at 814-577-5924.