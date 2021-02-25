DuBOIS — Snow and ice have piled up across the City of DuBois over the last few weeks and DuBois City Council again reminded residents that they must clear their sidewalks of the winer residue within 24 hours after a storm ends.
Failure to do so can lead to a citation for violating the City Code, and conviction can result in fines and costs.
House numbersThe council approved the first reading of an ordinance that will require and standardize the way house numbers are displayed.
The primary requirement is that the numbers be visible from the street. That means they will have to be black letters only, 6 inches in height and block numbers only. The numbers should be located near the front door.
All buildings and houses will be required to have the street number posted.
Anyone not in compliance by April 30 can be cited and fined between $300 and $1,000.
Water line bidAt Monday’s regular council meeting, Dave Roman Construction was awarded the bid for the Maple Avenue water line replacement project at a price of $1,688,502.
Twelve bids were submitted, ranging from Roman’s low bid to a high of $3,173,171.
Consultant services
The council awarded the bid for professional consulting services related to the Community Development Block Grant program to Urban Design Ventures during Thursday’s work session.
Working with RR
The city is working with the railroad on a right-of-way agreement for access to the city’s new sewage treatment plant.
Knox Box
The police and fire departments are researching the issue of instituting a Knox Box system that would give them access to buildings through use of a common key rather than wait for keyholder notification in cases of emergency.
Condolence resolution
The council approved a resolution of condolence Monday in memory of the late Gary Gilbert, who served for 24 years as a city councilman and mayor.
The resolution notes that Gilbert served “with distinction and advantage to the taxpayers of the City of DuBois, always conscientious to the highest degree in this position of trust and moved only by the best interests of his fellow citizens” and expressed “its profound sympathy to his family for their personal loss.”
The resolution was signed by City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, Mayor Ed Walsh and Councilmembers Jim Aughenbaugh, Shane Dietz, Shannon Gabriel and Diane Bernardo.
Next meeting
The council will hold its next work session at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4, and its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8. The meetings are held in the council chambers in the city building on West Scribner Avenue.