DuBOIS — Though the DuBois Rotary Club is unable to meet in person due to COVID-19 restrictions, last week they offered a drive-through lunch pickup through the Greater DuBois Chamber parking lot and still kicked off their annual Rotary Radio Auction, according to club President Gretchen Caruso.
The club is currently soliciting donations for the annual radio auction, which is the only fundraiser that the club does in DuBois, said Caruso. The auction will be broadcasted live on Sunny 106 on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
“All of the money raised through the auction is given back then to the community through people who will ask us to support their organizations,” said Caruso. “We also send kids to RYLA, which is a Rotary Youth Leadership class that’s held in the summer. For graduating seniors who are going to college, we give out scholarships to DuBois Public, Central, and Brockway. We also sponsor three Rotary interactive programs. It’s like a branch of Rotary but done in the high school.”
Brian Leech is the chairman of this year’s auction.
“Today would have been our normal meeting at Luigi’s, but we decided we’ve got to do this,” said Caruso. “We did a drive-through so people can get their packets for the auction, and then we’re going to support local businesses every week with lunch. So we bought from the Sub Hub in Reynoldsville today, and if you wanted to order lunch, then you come through and you get your lunch.”
The club will take two weeks off for the holidays and then be back in 2021 to continue preparing for the auction, she said.
Anyone wishing to donate is asked to contact Leech at bfleech2011@yahoo.com or call 814-771-9326.