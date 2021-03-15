DuBOIS — When planning started for the annual DuBois Rotary Radio Auction last November, Rotarians were not quite sure how the fundraiser would fare amid the pandemic, said auction Chairman Brian Leech. But once again, the community’s giving spirit made the March 6 event a huge success by helping to raise more than $34,000.
“It was a challenge, but it was rewarding,” said Leech. “It was definitely unplanned circumstances. There were a lot of curve balls thrown to us, but I mean, all in all, everybody knocked it out of the park and we had a very successful auction. Just about every local business pitched in and donated items and services for us to auction off. And that was really exciting because with businesses hurting as they have been, especially the restaurants, that they were still able to donate what they normally do, that was just great.”
The auction, which was broadcast live on Sunny 106 from the Parkside Community Center, had more than 460 items that were published in the Courier Express beforehand and then auctioned off during the live event.
“Anything and everything is in the auction, so that’s what’s kind of cool about it ... there’s something for everyone,” said Leech. “And the people calling and bidding were amazing. Our retention rate was a lot higher than what it normally was in other years.”
The auction is the one fundraiser, once a year to benefit the local community, said Leech.
“The money stays 100 percent in the greater DuBois area,” he said. “The money helps to fund scholarships for local kids and RLYA, which is Rotary Youth Leadership, the camp that they go to in the summer. Every penny earned also stays in the area to benefit nonprofit organizations which make the greater DuBois area a better place.”
Leech, who has been a Rotary member since 2016, said he recalls volunteering at the auction in 2015 and had a lot of fun with it.
“So I was really excited to join the Rotary Club. And the auction ... there’s just something special about it. I don’t know. You just have a warm feeling on auction day. It’s fun. It’s for a good cause and everybody you do it with is just as excited as you for auction day. It’s just something that a lot of people are passionate about.”
Leech expressed appreciation to the high school students, the Interact Club, for volunteering at the auction, Kathleen Clement from Parkside Community Center for the use of the building and fellow Rotarian Jodi August.
“I also want to thank all of our sponsors, supporters, bidders, for their support online and over the phone,” said Leech. “I wanted to thank the Courier Express, Sunny 106, Priority Communications, and Carlson Technology for their assistance in launching our online portion of our auction, and then the phone auction, and really, just the community, in general, for a successful auction, because that’s what it comes down to, is everybody. We can get 40-some thousand dollars worth of items to auction off, but if we don’t have the community to support us and buy them, then there’s not really any proceeds, so that’s a big one.”